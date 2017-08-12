Bharti Singh’s Reaction On Her New Show Comedy Dangal Competing With The Kapil Sharma Show

After her short and much-talked about appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, comedy queen Bharti Singh is all set to take her fans on a laughter ride with her brand new show ‘Comedy Dangal’ but this time, as a judge. Bharti Singh will judge the show with music composer Anu Malik and is all set to premiere from today, on August 12 on &TV at 9 pm.

Interestingly, the viewers have a choice of three comedy shows to watch for every weekend- Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Krushna’s The Drama Company’ and Bharti Singh’s new show ‘Comedy Dangal’.

All the three comedians will be competing with each other at somewhat same time. While Kapil’s show comes immediately after Krushna’s show ‘The Drama Company’ at 9 PM on Sony TV, Bharti Singh’s show will be telecasted at 9 PM on &TV. It is going be a clash of comedians from this weekend.

During an interview with SpotboyE, Bharti Singh was asked about her show to be telecast at the same time as Kapil’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and that who will win the race.

To which Bharti replied, “I feel my show will be a hit because viewers will see Bharti Singh as a judge for the first time. Just wait and watch how I will make the audience connect with me.”

Now let’s wait and watch who actually wins the TRP race with their respective comedy shows.

Meanwhile, Bharti has also reacted on the fight between Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri. Despite being a part of the same show, all’s not well between the two comedians. When asked about the same, Bharti reacted saying, “What? This is not possible. They are as close as Radha-Krishna. They are like brothers and can’t live without each other. In case they have some differences, I am sure they will sort it out soon and come together.”