Bigg Boss 10: Evicted Rohan Mehra Does This Special Thing For Lopamudra Raut!

Bigg Boss 10 featured one of the cutest actors of the Television industry – Rohan Mehra who did come a long way on the show but got evicted last night in a surprise midnight eviction.

Rohan, who had quit his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, entered the Bigg Boss10 house and stole millions of hearts. And one thing that he will be remembered for in the house will be the friendship he shared with his fellow contestant, Lopamudra Raut who is still on the show and one of the deserving contestant to be the winner.

Now evicted from the show, Rohan showed his support for his best friend in the house and posted a really adorable collage of him and Lopa on his Twitter account and we simply loved his gesture. He had made it clear that he wants Lopa to win the Bigg Boss show. He captioned the picture as,

It’s time to pour in ur love & support to my best friend in the house.Guys we have to make her win. Just type LOP & send it to 56882 😊 #BB10 pic.twitter.com/K2ny9AYeol — Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) January 26, 2017

Aww isn’t that cute!