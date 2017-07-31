Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul Shuts Down Haters With A Fitting Post!

The Nitibha Kaul gained her fame in the 10th season of the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Nitibha Kaul recently became the victim of social media bullying when she posted a video online. She shared a video on her Instagram account. Nitibha is seeing dancing and moving in tune to some catchy pop songs in the black and white video.

Nitibha Kaul was then attacked for posting the video by trolls. She became extremely uncomfortable and deleted the post later on.But the model showed courage and gave a fitting reply to the haters by uploading the same post again after some hours

She captioned the picture by saying, ”Had deleted this same post i’d made a few hours back owing to all the crappy comments I was getting. But then, I watched the third episode in Season 1 of the amazingly haunting @blackmirrorseriesand realised- how social media perception is really messing our reality up. And then I realised- this is me, the real me. My expressions might seem like overacting to you, but they’re me, MY expressions. You feel like I raise my tattooed wrist up a lot more than I should in pictures and videos- to show off, but that’s my wrist, MY movement. You feel like i’m trying too hard, wearing too much makeup, MY body, MY face. Don’t like it? I’m not here to please you, but I surely am here to not loose myself, my free spiritedness and my identity because of what YOU say. After all, its ME that matters for myself. Love me for that? I’ll love you right back- why else would 350k of you want to know what i’m upto? Hate me for it? Too bad. It won’t be enough to stop me.”

Nitibha Kaul’s raised her voice against cyber bullying on her recent post. Comments like ‘she was trying too hard to show off her tattoo’ and ‘acting up’ were present all over her original post.

Although this isn’t the first time she was cyber bullied. Nitibha was previously called out for another old post where she is seen in a black and white bikini next to the swimming pool.

Nitibha Kaul has almost 360k followers on Instagram and is super active after her Bigg Boss eviction. The beauty has knowledge of marketing and advertising. She is also a TV actress and models from time to time. She will be hosting a reality TV show titled ‘Date To Remember’ with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi.

Nitibha Kaul was recently seen partying in Delhi with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. The pictures went viral and raised questions how they were such good friends. Nitibha Kaul sure is getting popular in the industry.

