Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale: Here’s How Viewers Have Reacted To Manveer Gurjar’s Victory!

It’s time to celebrate as Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manveer Gurjar as emerged as the winner of the show. Desi lad Manveer Gurjar, who participated on the show as a commoner, has taken away Bigg Boss 10 trophy while VJ Bani becomes the first runner-up of the show. As soon as Salman Khan announced Manveer as the winner, it was all smiles and celebrations on the sets of the grand finale.

Fans and family members have already started pouring congratulatory messages on social media and everywhere. Manveer is currently a talk of the town and has become one well-known face of the country after becoming the winner of the reality show. Manveer’s journey on the show has been fantastic and moreover, Gurjar community has planned a huge welcome for him in Noida. Meanwhile, check how viewers have reacted to Manveer’s victory!

From nobody to a star now, Manveer came a long way and proved himself at every moment. His drastic transformation on the show had won many hearts. Not just that, his friendship with Manu Punjabi proved that Manveer was not only here to play the game but also to earn friendship and win hearts