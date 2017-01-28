10 Things You Need To Know About Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale!

Bigg Boss 10, after entertaining it’s audiences for more than 3 months now has finally reached the Finale moment. There is a lot of curiosity and excitement in every fan to know who will win the Bigg Boss 10 title. The finale is going to be aired on Colors at 9 pm, 29th January 2017.

The countdown has finally begun where we will see who amongst the top 4 contestants i.e Manveer Gurjar, Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi emerges at the winner. There have been a lot of preparations going on for the Grand Finale of the show which will feature a number of performances to set the stage on fire.

Here are a few things you should expect from the Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale. Have a look!

1- Salman Khan: The Superstar, and host of the show will be seen performing on his songs like ‘Aaj ki Party’ and ‘Mera Hi Jalwa’ along with the eliminated contestants like Rohan Mehra, Monalisa, Gaurav Chopra, Nitibha Kaul, Lokesh Kumari and Navin Prakash.

2- The Sultan actor is not just expected to set the Grand Finale stage on fire but also perform INSIDE the BIGG BOSS HOUSE.

3- It’s going to be a full star-studded night where we will also see the Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam promote their recently released movie ‘Kaabil’. They will be seen inside the house, performing with the finalists.

4- Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna will give a sizzling performance on the Grand Finale os BB10.

5- A soulful Performance by Udaann’s Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor (Meera Deosthale)

6- Another Rocking Performance by Naagin 2’s Rocky (Karanvir Bohra) and Shivangi (Mouni Roy)

7- An Interaction with the upcoming serial actors, Parth (Sidharth Shukla) and Shorvori (Rashami Desai), which will be aired during the present Bigg Boss 10 time slots i.e Dil Se Dil Tak. They will be seen having a conversation with the Finalists.

8- Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan promoting their upcoming comedy show ‘Chhote Miyan’ along with their little comedians.

9- Shankar Mahadevan will be seen interacting with the host, Salman Khan promoting his upcoming Singing Reality Show, Rising Star. He explains his upcoming LIVE and Interactive show.

10- Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale is going to be as exciting as ever with such amazing performance line-ups for the audiences. The whole world wants to know the name of the winner which will be revealed after all the sizzling and entertainment filled performances at the end of the show which will bring an end to BIGG BOSS 10.

The whole world is curious to know the winner of Bigg Boss 10. Tune into Business Of Cinema to get live updates of the Grand Finale.

We are Super-Duper EXCITED! Are you ???