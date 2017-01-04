Bigg Boss 10: Here’s How Viewers Reacted To Om Swami Thrown Out Of The House Permanently!

There is no denying that Bigg Boss 10 makers had got bizarre person Om Swami as the contestant of the show. As earlier we EXCLUSIVELY revealed, this time Om swami has stoop to a new level by throwing his pee on VJ Bani and Rohan Mehra. As the housemates were supporting VJ Bani in the captaincy task, angry Om Swami did this disgusting thing and Bani, Rohan Mehra once again turned out to be his target.

Well, Bigg Boss makers have taken a strict action against Om Swami after he threw his pee on Rohan Mehra and VJ Bani. Believe it or not, this time Om Swami has been permanently thrown out of the house. Yes, you read that right!

Check out how viewers have reacted to Om Swami thrown out of the show!