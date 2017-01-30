Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gurjar Reveals The SECRET Of How He Won The Game!

Finally, Manveer Gurjar has become the winner of the reality show, Bigg Boss 10 with VJ Bani being the runner-up. It was surely a tough competition between the two but as a part of the game, only one can be the winner. Well, getting this close in the game is a big achievement. So both VJ Bani and Manveer are the winners of the show. Undoubtedly, Manveer’s life has changed in a good way and has become a star now.

After grand finale, in an interview with HT, Manveer Gurjar revealed that what changed him inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. How he played his game carefully after knowing his mistakes. He said, “When I went inside I changed completely. I was short tempered initially and people were really scared. Salman Khan also pointed out that thing. I thought if I am going to stay in the house with the same attitude as I was outside the house, then I won’t be able to stay in the game. Then I decided to go on the backfoot and tried that the other contestants make mistakes in a task or behaviour. That is what I did. I played more with my heart than my mind.”

Well, known for his short temper, Manveer Gurjar has changed himself in numerous ways. He has won many hearts with his loyalty towards his fellow contestants and the way he played the game with all dignity. Now that he is out of the house, Manveer has started making future plans. The desi lad revealed, “I haven’t thought about acting in television shows or films, but if something comes my way and my talent matches it, then I might do it.”

