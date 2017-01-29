Bigg Boss 10: Here’s How Manveer Gurjar Lived His Life Outside The House!

This time, the makers of the reality show, Bigg Boss got a huge twist by getting commoners as the contestants along with celebrities. This created quite an anticipation among the audience and each one had an eye that who are the commoners of the show. Seven commoners walked in the house and gave a tough competition to the celebrity contestants. It was surprising to see that how commoners made it to the top spot and grabbed all the limelight. One such commoner who managed to win hearts of the audience is none other than Manveer Gurjar. With his strong personality and bold attitude, Manveer got a huge fan following.

From nobody to a star now, Manveer came a long way and proved himself at every moment. His drastic transformation on the show had won many hearts. Not just that, his friendship with Manu Punjabi proved that Manveer was not only here to play the game but also to earn friendship and win hearts. Well, Manveer's life outside the house might not be as interesting as it was inside the house but will surely raise many eyebrows.