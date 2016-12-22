Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Rajpoot CAUGHT Lip-Locking!

Click Next To See More Photos

Tonight in Bigg Boss 10, Monalisa will be seen quite emotional yet overwhelmed after she gets a chance to meet her longtime boyfriend, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Vikrant enters the house for a short time and housemates feel happy that yet another contestant has got a chance to meet her beloved ones after Priyanka Jagga. As Vikrant enters inside the house, Monalisa runs and hugs him tight. The duo lip-lock and hug each other as they meet after almost 10 weeks.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

After a warm exchange with other housemates, Monalisa’s boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot expresses his disappointment to Manu Punjabi. He says “Aapse main dukhi hun”, adding to that he also said that Manu and Manveer should not have made any remarks on him and his personal life. He also mentions that how eight years of relationship gets affected badly because of sixty days of friendship. Manu was totally taken aback with this.

This creates a heated moment between the trio. However, later everything goes fine but once Vikrant leaves the house, Manu and Manveer ask Mona that how does she tolerate such person in her life. Ouch!

Well, now it remains to see if this will affect Monalisa and Manu’s friendship in the long run.

Click Next To See More Photos