Bigg Boss 10: Post Eviction Gaurav Chopra Makes Revelations That Will Shock You!

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Gaurav Chopra, who was going strong in the game despite being a silent player, was evicted this weekend. Model turned actor Gaurav Chopra’s eviction was quite shocking for the viewers as well as for the housemates. It was unbelievable for everyone that how Monalisa got safe along with strong contestant VJ Bani. Well, now Gaurav is out of the house and has made some shocking revelations. In LIVE chat with TOI, Gaurav Chopra spoke about who is manipulative in the house, calls Bani J as a part of him and much more. CLICK NEXT TO READ MORE!