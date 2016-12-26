Bigg Boss 10: Priyanka Jagga’s Brother Makes Another Shocking Revelation!

Priyanka Jagga’s exit from Bigg Boss 10 house has become a talk of the town as she was asked to leave the show by none other than star host Salman Khan itself. Salman Khan lost his temper on the recent weekend ka vaar episode after Priyanka Jagga misbehaved with the actor. For the first time in the history of the show, Salman Khan had to throw someone out of the house after all the limits of humanity were crossed.

After Priyanka was out of the Bigg Boss 10 house, she made some shocking revelation about the show being scripted and much more. Even Priyanka’s brother Sameer Jagga took to Facebook to claim that the show is scripted and that his sister was kept inside the house despite being ill.

After Priyanka Jagga left the house, her brother Sameer Jagga had also slammed Salman Khan saying his sister is more famous than the ‘Sultan’ of Bollywood.

A day ago, Priyanka’s brother had also posted something more on his Facebook page that hints that Priyanka Jagga was probably pregnant.

His Facebook post read, “Unkai Show kai liya apna Bacha maar dai kya. Ab koi bhi jeet jaya BB ki sari TRP hum apnai ghar lai aai ya hi sach hai. Dwa mai Yaad . Picture Abhi Baki hai mere Dost.”

He mentioned, “Unkai show kai liya apna bacha maar dai kya” which means, “Should she kill her baby for the show?” Does this mean that Priyanka was pregnant with her third child? She already is a mother of two kids – Alikzander and Jermain who recently entered the house during the “Family App” task.

