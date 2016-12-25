Bigg Boss 10: Priyanka Jagga’s Brother Slams Salman Khan And Reveals Something SHOCKING!

Star host Salman Khan showed an exit door to Bigg Boss 10 contestant Priyanka Jagga after she misbehaved and talked rudely to the actor during the weekend ka vaar episode. The actor lost his temper and did something that has never happened in the history of the reality show. The actor declared Priyanka Jagga’s exit as a straight eviction by him. In fact, he also assured that Priyanka Jagga will not be back in the house and if the Channel gets her back on the show, he will never ever associate with the Colors channel in the future.

After Priyanka Jagga left the house, her brother Sameer Jagga slammed Salman Khan saying his sister is more famous than the ‘Sultan’ of Bollywood. Her brother posted this on his Facebook page, which he deleted later.

