Bigg Boss 10 Rivals Lopamudra Raut And VJ Bani A Part Of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11?

Bigg Boss 10 contestants VJ Bani and Lopamudra Raut to be a part of Bigg Boss 11? Here’s the truth to the speculated reports right from the horse’s mouth.

The excitement for Bigg Boss 11 is sky high among the audience. As we all know Bigg Boss 10 saw a mix of commoners and celebrities for the first time. This time again, the makers have introduced the same concept in Bigg Boss 11. While the contestant’s list is yet to be finalized, reports are doing rounds that Lopamudra Raut and Bani J have been signed on to host segments in the show.

Yes, Lopamudra Raut and Bani J, who were constantly at loggerheads during Bigg Boss 10, are said to be a part of Bigg Boss 11 as co-hosts for a particular segment. However, Lopamudra Raut has rubbished the reports.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Lopamudra Raut, who is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, told indianexpress.com, ”I don’t know from where these rumours are coming. I can just tell you that don’t bother about it much.”

While Lopa is currently seen on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi, VJ Bani is seen holidaying with boyfriend Yuvraj Thakur. The two are giving major couple goals on social media by sharing their adorable holiday pictures.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 is slated to be launched in September with a mix of celebrities and commoners. The auditions for the commoners got closed on July 21.

Watch Video : Huma Qureshi’s CELEBRATES Birthday With Friends and Family