Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Rohan Mehra Indulges in PDA With Girlfriend Kanchi Singh And Its Cute!

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra had made a big declaration before he entered the Bigg Boss house. The charming television actor had left everyone talking about after he made an official announcement that he is dating Kanchi Singh, who plays the role of Gayatri Nikhil Deora in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their frequent PDAs on social media was always a talk of the town and moreover, Rohan didn’t hide his relationship with Kanchi for a longer time.

Rohan had declared his love for Kanchi in a very cool way like it’s not a big deal, unlike other stars. Even during his stay inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, Rohan casually talked about Kanchi. In fact, he even revealed to Lopa that he will be tying the knot at the age of 30. Post Bigg Boss 10 grand finale, Kanchi was also a part of the after party and had a great time with Rohan’s co-contestants.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Well, Rohan is currently at his home in Punjab and is badly missing his girlfriend Kanchi, who is in Mumbai. Earlier today, Kanchi went LIVE on Instagram and interacted with her fans and guess who joined her during the live interaction? Of course, the man himself, Rohan Mehra. The charming actor could not resist expressing his love for Kanchi like one of his biggest fans. He also asked her to dedicate a song to him, which left her blushing. Rohan also commented during a live chat asking Kanchi when she is coming to Amritsar to meet him. How cute is that? The two are head over heels in love with each other and have had no qualms in expressing their love on social media.

Take a look at the live chat comments below:

Wishing Rohan and Kanchi lots of happy and more such special moments!