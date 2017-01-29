In Pics Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale: Salman Khan Grooves To Hrithik Roshan’s Hit Number Ek Pal Ka Jeena!

After Shah Rukh Khan promoted Raees, its Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan who visited on the sets of Bigg Boss 10 grand finale for the promotions. The Greek God of Bollywood has already shot the episode with Yami Gautam and going by the photos, it seems the actor had a gala time with star host Salman Khan. The lovely pictures of Salman and Hrithik are making us eager to see them sharing the screen space on the finale episode.

Hrithik also shared a selfie with Salman and Yami on Instagram that has an adorable caption saying: “Kaun Shahenshah, kaun Sultan. At the end of it, we are all brothers. Me and Yami Gautam had an absolute blast on the sets with the one and only Salman Khan! #BiggBoss #dontjudgetheselfiestick.”

Salman Khan also shook a leg with Hrithik Roshan on “Ek Pal Ka Jeena” from “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai”. The duo did the signature step from the song, leaving audience mesmerized and wanting to see more of them That’s not all, Hrithik Roshan too grooved to Salman Khan’s popular song, “Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai” from Sultan.

Get ready to witness Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s bonding tonight on Bigg Boss 10 grand finale at 9 PM onwards.