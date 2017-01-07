Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan’s Witty Reaction On Forgetting His Jaanu’s Birthday!

Tonight, Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor will be joining star host Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 10 weekend ka vaar episode for the promotions of their upcoming film OK Jaanu. The duo will be seen performing on stage along with Salman Khan on the famous track ‘Humma Humma’ from OK Jaanu. Undoubtedly, the episode is going to be overloaded with fun and games as Aditya and Shraddha will be entering the Bigg Boss 10 house.

Also, Aditya and Shraddha will have a brief chat with Salman Khan as they promote their film on the show. Shraddha Kapoor asks one question to Salman Khan that leaves audiences in splits.

CLICK NEXT TO KNOW THE QUESTION!