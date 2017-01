In the Bigg Boss 10 house, Manveer Gurjar And Nitibha Kaul’s relationship has taken a sour turn. The duo will once again get into an ugly fight and this time, it goes beyond everything.

It all started after Manveer repeatedly asked Nitibha to speak in Hindi and not in English. After giving warning once or twice, Manveer’s tone turned rude and this did not go well with Nitibha.

What happened next was quite shocking and unexpected. CLICK NEXT TO READ MORE!