Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om Gets Assaulted By This Housemate

Everyone thought that after Priyanka Jagga’s undignified exit from Bigg Boss 10, Swami Om will learn to behave properly in the house but the self-proclaimed Godman did something that really disgusted the fellow housemates.

The second day of the captaincy task saw another twist in the game when Swami Om obstructed other contenders and created a nuisance in the house. After Bani, Lopa and Om Swami were out of the game, Rohan, Manu and Manveer were the finalists to enter in the last stage of the task. Om Swami came up with this brilliant idea to enjoy the final competition and fixed himself right at the entrance of the igloo. This obviously didn’t go well with the other housemates, especially Rohan Mehra, who was highly upset with Swami’s actions. When the final buzzer rang, they tried to get inside the igloo, Swami Om played a dirty game and strangled Rohan so that he loses the task making Manu and Manveer the final two contenders.

Lopa and Gaurav are shocked to see this and when Swami Om went and hid under his blanket, they confronted him and made him realize his mistake. Mehra was so frustrated that he ended up hitting him with a piece of cloth.

Amidst all of this chaos, Manu lost out the chance of becoming the next captain of the house and Manveer and Rohan became the final contenders.