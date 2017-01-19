Bigg Boss 10: Vikrant Reveals Something About Om Swami To Housemates!

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa’s beau Virant Singh Rajpoot recently entered the house to marry his ladylove. He spent almost two days inside the house during which Haldi, Mehendi and marriage ceremonies took place. Well, before getting married, Vikrant enjoyed his Bigg Boss moment by chilling out with housemates and sharing some news from the outside world.

We bring one of the unseen happenings during which Vikrant Singh shared that how Manu and Manveer have entertained the audience more than anyone. He also shared that people loved the way they always handled Om Swami and his behavior. All the housemates were laughing that how Om Swami used to behave like a puppet in front of Manu and Manveer. Vikrant then adds that Om Swami has turned out something different outside and is behaving like a boss.

It was all laughter among the housemates that how he behaved like a puppet to Manu and Manveer as he always wanted to be the captain of the house. They also discussed the different names that Om Swami had given to each housemate. Manveer also revealed that Om Swami wanted to do the Imam Siddiqui style time out in front of Salman Khan. Seriously an insane person to remember always!