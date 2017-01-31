Bigg Boss 10: VJ Bani Finally Reacts On Being Slammed By Viewers For Her Rude Behaviour With Salman Khan!

It was quite evident that Bigg Boss 10 first runner-up VJ Bani was the most hated person on the show. She was called selfish and fake by her co-contestants but nothing stopped her fans from supporting her. VJ Bani’s stay inside the house has been most difficult and had also land up in a soup of controversies on the show. Well, she was misunderstood many times due to her bold reactions. She was even slammed by many for her disrespectful behavior with star host Salman Khan after the Om Swami incident.

After the incident in which Om Swami threw pee on Bani and Rohan Mehra, Salman Khan tried to calm down the situation and also thanked makers that they removed Om Swami from the show. The actor tried to calm down Bani but as she was upset, she gave quite a few rude replies.

In an interview with IndianExpress.com, Bani reacted on the situation saying, “I didn’t understand why did he (Salman) question me over removing mics for long. You can’t predict your reactions. I did what I felt like doing. I didn’t want to talk to anybody, I just wanted to speak to Bigg Boss so that he gave me perspective. It was such a horrible thing that happened with me. Salman sir, in his own way, was trying to downplay it by saying that it wasn’t a big deal. And I felt how come it is not a big deal? Because for me that was the worst thing that had happened to me on the show. That’s why I came across looking miffed. If so many people are saying, it must have looked wrong. But then Salman sir is in a place where he can tell me if I am wrong.”

When asked about taking any advice from her best friend Gauahar Khan before participating on the show, Bani said, “I haven’t watched Gauahar’s season. I used to hear from people inside the house that she was their favourite. Gauahar never gave me any advice. The only thing she told me was, ‘Go for this meeting. This (Bigg Boss) should be good for you.’ So, I went for the meeting for the show, signed the contract and jumped into it. But yes, because I was questioned about my every action, whenever I was in a tough situation I used to think what Gauhar would have done.