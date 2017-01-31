Bigg Boss 10: VJ Bani Speaks Up About Being Friends With Lopamudra Raut In Future!

Will VJ Bani and Lopamudra Raut be friends ever in the future?

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Lopamudra Raut and VJ Bani shared a bitter relationship throughout the season. Their fight took an ugly turn during one of the tasks in the house and since then, the were giving each other a cold shoulder. However, in the last few days of the show, Lopa and Bani were seen spending time together. They even tried solving their differences.

VJ Bani was asked about her friendship with Lopamudra Raut. If she still holds grudges. Bani said, “I have no grudges against her (Lopamudra Raut). We are two different people. I don’t know if we are going to be friends in future, but in the last two days of the show, we spent a lot of time together and had conversations.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

“It is all easy between us. The industry is small and I am sure someday we will meet and laugh at the fights that we had during the show,” Bani told IANS.

When asked if she is upset on not winning the show, Bani replied, “I think all of us were deserving. Becoming top two or top one is nothing, but a numbers game and statistics. I feel like a winner as I have got a lot of love from people.”

The fitness freak, who is known for her bold and I don’t care attitude, has survived in Bigg Boss 10 house only with few friends including Gaurav Chopra, Nitibha Kaul and few more. She was the much-hated contestant on the show but moreover, she did not give up and dealt with every situation.

Talking about the same, Bani said, “I think Gaurav made me sit down and talk about issues. That helped me to understand others’ points of view. That broadened my thoughts. Every Friday when Salman (Khan) sir came and guided us to where we are going wrong and what we should avoid to do in a bad situation, that was very helpful for me.”

Also Watch: