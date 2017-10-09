Bigg Boss 11: 4 Padosis Introduced To The Housemates In The Most Unique Way- Watch Video!

As expected, Bigg Boss 11 is full of controversy, wars and drama like never before. Continuing with the trend of having commoners and celebrity contestants on board, this season, makers introduced the concept of ‘padosi’. 4 contestants Mehjabi, Lucinda, Luv Tyagi and Sabyasachi were locked inside the separate house of the show as ‘padosis’. Now after one week, the makers will finally introduce the 4 padosi contestants to the housemates of the main house.

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11, you will see all the four ‘padosi’ contestant entering inside Bigg Boss house through confession room. In the middle of the night, the ‘gharwaale’ were asked to gather in the living area and were introduced to the ‘padosi’ who are familiar to the audience but yet masked for the housemates of the main house.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The housemates get too curious when they catch the first glimpse of four ‘padosis’ with their mask on. Now, this is surely going to create a new angle to the ongoing controversy and fights inside the house.

What do you think? Will these four neighbours be able to stay away from the crazy housemates and their fights?

Padosiyon ka pehchaan khulega Gharwalo ke saamne. Watch their reaction, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/2RWQmXe1wZ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 9, 2017

Meanwhile, also check out how Hina Khan loses her cool amid Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s ugly fight:

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!