Bigg Boss 11: After Hina Khan Fights With Shilpa Shinde, Her Boyfriend Supports Her On Instagram!

Hina Khan’s alleged boyfriend Rocky has extended his support for her after the fight with Shilpa Shinde In Bigg Boss 11 house.

Bigg Boss 11 has proven in its first week itself that the entire season is going to be very interesting. While in the very initial days, we got to see the fight between Vivek Gupta and Shilpa Shinde, the following days brought to us the increasing bitterness between Hina Khan and Shilpa.

When Bigg Boss assigned the task of reading out the rules to Shilpa, it was Hina who could not understand it clearly. And the former felt that it was derogatory on the part of the later to comment on Shilpa’s less awareness of the English language. This led to a quarrel between the two.

Now Hina’s alleged beau, Rocky has took to Instagram to support his girl. He posted an image which reads the message, “I am glad people can see Hina responded to Shilpa in the language she understands, if you are weak in ‘angrezi’ don’t make fun of someone who is not especially when you are the one creating unnecessary ruckus. You appear uneducated only because of your behavior, it was Hina’s right to ask to read the instructions from Bigg Boss if it was not explained well because she is not someone who gives up without trying her best.”

He wrote a long caption as well, which reads, “I can’t understand how can any sensible person support Shilpa. We all can see that she is acting crazy and Arshi is instigating everyone, @realhinakhan has acted in the most responsive yet dignified way one can possibly in this scenario. I admire her strength and personality because she is acting like a human being in @colorstv BB11 unlike others who wouldn’t stand for what’s right. Really proud of my girl #Sherrkhan @realhinakhan ! God Bless !!”

Well, all we can say is that the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 11 are gonna be high on entertainment!