Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Bloopers During Making Of The First Promo-Watch Video

The much-awaited first promo of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 featuring Salman Khan as a host was unveiled yesterday. The first promo took the internet by storm and fans just couldn’t hold their excitement. Now the makers of the show have unveiled the making video of the promo that sees Salman Khan at his candid best.

In the video, Salman Khan also shares some funny incidents he had with his neighbours. One can see in the making video, the superstar while shooting for the promo of Bigg Boss 11, needless to say, it was a fun, laughter, retakes and celebration of a kind on the sets.

As earlier we had revealed, Bigg Boss house will see the biggest renovation ever and host Salman Khan hints about the same in the first promo of Bigg Boss 11. This time not one but there will be two houses. The contestants will be divided into two houses and will be called as, “Padosi”

This time again Bigg Boss has opened doors for the common man. The auditions for it also took place sometime back. And while the makers are gearing up for BB11, check out the making of the first promo.

Watch the making video of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 promo right here:

We are expecting a lot of drama and twists inside the house this season as this time not one but there will be two houses, as the first promo hints.

Raj Nayak shared the first teaser promo of Bigg Boss 11 on his twitter handle. Watch it right here if you haven’t yet:

So, are you ready for the unseen force?