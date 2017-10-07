Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Zubair Khan- Watch Video!

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan will be seen in his most furious avatar and the reason for the same is none other than Zubair Khan.

Well, Salman Khan, the host of the show, will take up all these issues tonight in the Weekend Ka Vaar segment. One of the things that have left Salman angry is Zubair Khan’s attitude and tantrums. Zubair Khan, who is disliked by the contestants for using rough language, is under the radar of the superstar.

Salman Khan bashed Zubair left, right and centre for his rude and violent behavior towards the housemates. The superstar warned Zubair and asked him to stop faking his identity or else he will show him his right ‘aukaad’.

Watch the teaser video below: