Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan’s Favourite Actor To Be The First Guest Of The Show!

The makers of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 with host Salman Khan, have begun prepping up for the grand premiere launch.

The excitement surrounding Bigg Boss 11 is increasing with each passing day. Lately, the makers of the show are teasing viewers by releasing the promos to introduce the contestants of this season. While the season 11 of the show is all geared up to rock the small screen soon, we have got some exciting news for you.

Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen as the first guest during the opening episode of Bigg Boss 11. Yes, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, who are very close to Salman Khan, will appear on Bigg Boss 11 for the promotions of their film, ‘Judwaa 2’, which is releasing on September 29.

Well, the excitement begins and we are really wishing to see Varun and Salman Khan sharing the same stage on Bigg Boss 11. Also, we just can’t wait to see them grooving to the iconic track, “Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara”, which has been retained in Judwaa 2 as well.

the theme of the upcoming season of the show will revolve around ‘Padosis’ and will bring together a unique mix of neighbourly contestants. This time, Bigg Boss house will see it all types of people that one typically finds in a locality.

As seen in the first promo, the catchphrase of the season is “Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara, yeh hai Bigg Boss season gyarah, padosi aa rahe hai bajaane baara, only on Bigg Boss season gyarah.”

Bigg Boss 11 will start from October 1st at 9 PM! Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema to catch more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11.

