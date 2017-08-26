Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan’s Show To Have A Unique Twist?

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 house to have a new twist as per media reports.

Bigg Boss 10 saw commoner Manveer Gurjar as the winner of the show. Well, the controversial reality is all set to return soon. The preparations for Bigg Boss 11 have already begun. The makers of the show recently released the first promo of Bigg Boss 11 featuring Salman Khan as a host. So this time again, the commoners will embark on a journey-of-a-lifetime to stand as equals against celebrity contestants.

The Bigg Boss house, this year, is themed to be divided into two parts. As earlier we reported, this time not one but Bigg Boss 11 will have two houses. Making the stay an intriguing roller coaster ride for the contestants, the makers are braining storming to bring new formats.

Now according to media reports, the makers are planning to bring out new twists. The season there will be an underground jail and the launch of the jail will happen on the premiere of the episode, reported by Tellychakkar.

The contestants of one house will be asked to imprison someone from the second house and vice versa. As hinted by Salman Khan in the first promo of Bigg Boss 11, the contestants will be divided into two houses and will often get involved in fights as rivalries. Now it remains to see how true these reports are and what the makers are up to.

Meanwhile, catch the first promo of the show:

