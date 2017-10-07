Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde Makes Shocking Revelation About Vikas Gupta’s Involvement In Casting Couch!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant and producer Vikas Gupta might have been able to carve a niche for himself in the television industry but there is no denying that he has been controversy’s favourite child. His ‘Lost Boy Production’ house has given a chance to a lot of newcomers (especially guys) to the television industry. But did you know the young producer has been embroiled in casting couch as well, as revealed by Shilpa Shinde?

Yes, in the last episode of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde made a shocking revelation that how Vikas has not only harassed women but also men. She also went on to reveal that how Vikas has always manipulated media in order to hide the truth. Shilpa, Puneesh, and Arshi discuss how Vikas has targeted people through casting couch.

One often hears lots of stories of infamous casting couch in Bollywood but looks like, it exists in TV industry as well.

Here’s the video from yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 where Shilpa Shinde reveals about Vikas Gupta’s involvement in casting couch:

Meanwhile, to people who don’t know, once a TV sensation, Parth Samthaan had accused Vikas Gupta of molestation. The allegations amplified after Ekta Kapoor revealed the secret and confirmed that Vikas and Parth were indeed together and there were some video proofs of the same as well. The two friends were in a relationship with each other.

