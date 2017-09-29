Bigg Boss 11: This Telly Couple To Be A Part Of Salman Khan’s Show?

This adorable TV couple to be a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 show?

From releasing back to back promos and behind the scenes video, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 makers are doing their every bit in order to create curiosity among the viewers. Also, unlike other seasons, this time makers of the show have kept contestants’ list under wraps, which has left audience more curious for the show. Just recently, the makers confirmed Gaurav Gera as the first celebrity contestant of the show.

Now it is being reported that telly couple Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan will participate on the show. The makers have approached the couple to add more drama to the reality show. However, the two are yet to confirm their presence on the show.

Along with Hiten-Gauri, reports of celebrities Hina Khan, Niti Taylor and many more entering the Bigg Boss house are also doing the rounds.

Meanwhile, Sapna Choudhary, Zubair Khan, Jyoti Kumari, Rao Karan Yadav and Shivani Durgah are the confirmed commoner contestants of the show till now.

Bigg Boss 11 will start from October 1st at 9 PM! Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema to catch more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11.