Bigg Boss 11 Unseen: Shilpa Shinde Will Never Return To TV Again, Here’s Why!

Television’s controversy child, Bigg Boss has made a comeback for the 11th season with Salman Khan as its host. As we all know, Bigg Boss is famous for ugly fights and a lot of drama, making it a complete entertainment package for the viewers. The most popular TV actress Shilpa Shinde picked the first fight with producer Vikas Gupta even before entering Bigg Boss 11 house. As Shilpa and Vikas entered the house, the two continued their fight even inside.

To people who don’t know, Vikas Gupta was the person behind Shilpa Shinde’s ouster from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. The two share unpleasant history and this has only created fights between the two inside Bigg Boss 11 house.

Well, now we bring some inside unseen drama that might leave you shocked. After the first nomination process inside Bigg Boss 11 house, Shilpa Shinde, who is nominated for the first week’s elimination, shared about her career plans that might leave many fans disappointed. Yes, despite being an actress for almost fifteen years, Shilpa reveals that she has rejected doing TV.

Shilpa while talking to Sapna Choudhry and Puneesh Sharma in the garden area, shared that she doesn’t want to do daily soaps anymore and in case, if she gets any opportunity of anchoring shows, it would completely depend on her mood.

Known for her role of Angoori Bhabi, Shilpa further added that she has faced such horror experience in her career that she doesn’t want to work anymore but instead would prefer doing plays (theatre). Shilpa Sinde also tells that she respects TV that has given her a lot in career but due to some nasty experiences, she doesn’t want to continue doing TV. The actress doesn’t want to work with the people in the industry who have spread the only wrong word about her.

“I have got a lot of offers but now I don’t accept. I got lots of offers after Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and even for shows in Dubai, London and on December 31st. I rejected… despite it was demonetization phase I was being paid huge Rs 10 Lakhs but I rejected all because I don’t want to do (work) anymore,” said Shilpa.

Well, ever since her fight with the makers of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai show over remuneration, Shilpa Shinde hasn’t made too many appearances on the small screen. Let’s wait to know if Bigg Boss could be the perfect chance to revive her career.

