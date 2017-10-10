Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Breaks Down And Locks Himself In The Bathroom- Watch Video!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After his fight with Hina Khan, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta locks himself inside the bathroom and also tries to escape from the house.

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 will take another big twist. The season 11 is a true reflective of all the drama, tension, bonhomie, and changing equations that are currently keeping audiences hooked to their television screens. As we all know, with each passing day, foes are no more foes and friends are no more friends inside Bigg Boss house.

Till now only Shilpa Shinde was against Vikas Gupta but now all the housemates turn against him. Tonight, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma will be seen getting into a heated argument with Vikas Gupta. Puneesh also accuses Vikas of his involvement into casting couch. These all started after Vikas complaint Hina for not supporting him.

In tonight’s episode, angry Hina would be seen shouting at the top of her voice stating that she regrets supporting Vikas over his fight with Shilpa Shinde. The war of words gets ugly that Vikas locks himself in the bathroom and even breaks down into tears. Vikas was alleged for many things. He even goes to Shilpa and requests to stop spreading wrong about him involved in casting couch.

Shilpa sees herself on the winning side as all the housemates get against Vikas Gupta. Things are really getting worse inside the house. Wondering, how would Salman Khan react to all these during the weekend ka vaar episode.

Watch the sneak peek video below:

Confrontations, arguments & tears! The heat is rising in the #BB11 House. Tune in tonight 10.30pm for all the drama! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/kfj7LfviGX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 10, 2017

Watch Video : Breaking Bigg Boss 11 Frustrated Vikas Gupta Runs Away From The House!

