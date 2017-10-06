Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Hits Shilpa Shinde?

The tension inside Bigg Boss 11 house reaches its peak when Shilpa Shinde puts a piece of ginger into Vikas Gupta’s cup of tea. This initiates a very ugly spat between the two. In order to take revenge, Vikas pours the whole cup of tea into Shilpa’s luggage bag. The two are already at each other’s throats and a small row almost gets physical between them.

Vikas loses his calm and tries to throw Shilpa’s luggage bag here and there while Shilpa continues to sing her favourite self-composed song ‘Bang-Bang’ with an aim to instigate Vikas. Vikas’ annoyance reaches a new level and he goes one step further. The young producer pushes Shilpa Shinde in anger while other housemates stop him. Shilpa Shinde shouts at the top of her voice, claiming how Vikas had hit her and that his behaviour is violent.

With all the melodrama being monitored by the padosis and Bigg Boss, we wonder what’s going to happen next.

