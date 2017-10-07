Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Will Be Thrown Out Of The House For This Reason?

It has been only one week to the start and the battle between the contestants has is going way too ugly. Frequent and ugly fights between the contestants have left us to wonder how dramatic this season is going to be in the coming days. In just a few days, the contestants have started showing their real colors.

At one point, it makes us think if it’s a forced rage among the housemates in order to grab more footage. Amid all these, one thing that has stayed constant is Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s tiff.

The hatred between the two is increasing with each passing day inside the house. Vikas and Shilpa, who share an unpleasant history, just can’t stand each other inside Bigg Boss 11 house.

Well, tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 is going to be unexpected and worse. Yes, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Vikas Gupta and rapper Akash Dadlani get into a physical fight. Their fight starts with a heated argument following a physical fight. During their fight, Vikas hits Akash leaving his face bleeding a bit. This creates tension among the housemates.

Well, things are going ugly each minute inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. We wonder if there will be anything beyond fights in this season. What do you think?

