Bigg Boss 11: Zubair Khan To Fall In A Legal Trouble For Faking Identity, FIR To Be Lodged Against Him

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Zubair Khan has been claiming to be the real son-in-law of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar!

The TV reality show Bigg Boss has always been a platform for controversies. And the same has been happening in the eleventh season of the show. Zubair Khan, one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 11, has claimed on the show that he is the real son-in-law of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar.

Not even that, he also claims to be the co-producer of recently released Shraddha Kapoor’s film Haseena Parkar.

Well, it seems that his claims are all false as Sameer Antulay, a part of Dawood family has called him a fraud. Sameer also happens to be a co-producer of the biopic on Haseena Parkar.

A report in Mid-Day has quoted him saying, “Zubair Khan is a fraud. He has no connections with our family. He is misusing the Dawood title for publicity. We will be approaching the cops to register an FIR against him.”

Explaining further, he added, “Haseena Parkar has two daughters – Qudsia and Humeira. Neither of them knows Zubair. Some media platforms Zubair had been able to reach have claimed that Qudsia was his wife, but Qudsia is married to businessman Zaheer Shaikh, who deals in garments. These rumors need to end as my sisters are facing a lot of problems.”

Sameer also claims that he has got all the required documents to prove that Zubair is in no way connected to the film. Talking about the film and Zubair producing it, he said, “In 2014, Zubair had approached Haseena, seeking permission to make her biography. But Haseena had rejected the idea.”

Well, if the Bigg Boss contestants’ claims are really false, then it has surely landed him into a legal trouble!