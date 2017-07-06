Bigg Boss Fame Kamya Punjabi Has Found Someone Special In Her Life! Guess Who

Television actress Kamya Punjabi has found someone special in her life?
Former Bigg Boss contestant and television actress Kamya Punjabi, who is currently playing the role of Preeto, on the show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, seems to be in the best phase of her life. Why do we say so? The sharp-featured beauty of television recently won Best Actress in Negative Role (Critics) for her role as Preeto at the Zee Gold Awards 2017. Kamya made a stunning appearance in her bold avatar and looked happy like never before.
After winning the award, Kamya Punjabi took to Instagram to thank her fans for all the support. However, the special mention in her thank you message is sure to surprise you. What caught our eyes was the caption of the image that had a special mention about Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manveer Gurjar. Yes, Kamya thanked Manveer for the support and even addressed him as ‘someone special’ in her life.
Kamya shared an image of her holding the award and wrote, “A big thank you to each one of you who voted for me n a very special thanks to very special someone @imanveergurjar 🤗love you guys… #preeto#gratitude #shakti #goldawards”
Earlier, Manveer, too, had made an appeal to his fans to vote for Kamya Punjabi.
Vote for #Preeto @panjabikamya for best actor in negative role (FEMALE). Requesting to all my #instagram #facebook and #twitter family and friends To show their support and love for Kamya Panjabi. #goldenheartedperson #finestactoress #preeto #kamyapanjabi #starsgoldenawards #2017 .. All the very best
Well, Kamya and Manveer are very good friends. The two met each other during Bigg Boss 10 season and since then, their friendship has grabbed all the attention. In fact, post-Bigg Boss 10, Manveer event went for dinner quite a few times with Kamya Punjabi.
