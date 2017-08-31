Bigg Boss Fame Vishal Karwal’s Private Video With Indonesia Girl Goes Viral

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actor Vishal Karwal is in the news after an Indonesia girl shares his private video on social media.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actor Vishal Karwal is in the news for all the wrong reasons. The actor is currently seen in the serial ‘Dwarkisadh – Lord Shri Krishna’. Recently, a foreign model, who calls Vishal as her boyfriend has shared a private bedroom video on her Instagram account.

Indonesian model named Gebby Vesta has posted a bedroom video in which she is not visible while shirtless Vishal can be seen lying on the bed under the blanket. She has shared the video with a long caption in which she says that she has been in a relationship with Vishal for the past two years.

When SpotboyE.com contacted Vishal to get his side of the story, the actor, who was recently in Indonesia, said that he has never even met the model.

He said, “I am shocked. Last week I was in Indonesia and when I came back to India, I heard this news. My Indonesian friends told me about it. She has posted a picture of mine on her Instagram page, claiming that we are in a relationship and that she has known me for two years and that we met in Singapore.”

He also stated that he never met her in Singapore. “I have never been to Singapore, you can check my passport. I keep travelling. I recently went to Europe and many fans click pictures with me. Does that mean I am involved with them? I have never met this woman,” said Vishal to the website.

The man looks quite similar to Vishal. However, Vishal denied being the guy in the video. He said, “No yaar. I watched the video after getting calls from journalists and no, it’s not me. I don’t know who the hell is he.”

The Jamai Raja actor will be taking action against the girl, who claims to be his girlfriend. He said, “she seems to be obsessed with me but this kind of obsession is scary. She is just doing this for publicity and I hope ANTV will take legal action against her.

