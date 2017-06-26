Bigg Boss Tamil: Kamal Haasan’s Show Receives Mixed Response, Meet 15 Contestants!

The Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss in Tamil was finally aired on Sunday, here’s everything you want to know about the show contestants.

While the Hindi version of Bigg Boss is helmed by Salman Khan, the Tamil version is being helmed for the first time by superstar Kamal Haasan. It’s a known fact that the Tamil version of the popular reality show is being hosted by superstar Kamal Haasan. Since the first promo of the show was unveiled, the excitement among the fans was different altogether.

Now, finally, the much-awaited details about the show are out. The first episode of Bigg Boss Tamil was premiered on 25 June during the prime time slot on Vijay Television (Star Vijay). The show will air at 9 pm on weekdays and 8.30 pm on weekends.

The 15 participants of the show include actors Sri, Anuya, Vyapuri, Gayatri Raghuram, Bharani, Raiza Wilson, Snehan, Oviya, Harathi, Aarav, Ganja Karupu, Ganesh Venkatraman, Shakti Vasu and Namitha. Julie, a girl who rose to fame during the Jallikattu row, is the only non-actor in the group.

The house has been created on a grander level. Bigg Boss Tamil house consists of treadmills, a smoking room, a pool, kitchen, dining table, big sofa, big confession room and lots of lavish things to accommodate 15 participants together.

During one of the interviews, Kamal Haasan had shared that he is going to follow Salman Khan’s footsteps by being a mentor to the contestants and not as a host. The South superstar wants to be as quirky as he can and genuine to the contestants as well as to the show.

Going by the first response from the viewers on social media, Bigg Boss Tamil has received a mixed response, However, it is too early to decide as it is expected to pick up the interest with each passing episode.

bigg boss tamil line up is shit — Xs and Os (@MidnightQueen23) June 25, 2017

Now Watching: Star Vijay’s BIGG BOSS (Tamil), this should be a game changer in television history & yes, @ikamalhaasan is charming forever. — RANJITH KUMAR (@imranjith30) June 25, 2017

Watching the Kamal Hassan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil and boy he clearly doesn’t want to be there. — Vishwanath Nair (@visshy_it) June 25, 2017

Bigg Boss starts in Tamil. Essentially designed to show that Tamilians are not as smart and sensible as often assumed elsewhere — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) June 25, 2017