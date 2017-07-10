Bigg Boss Telugu: NTR Opens Up About Being Paid Whopping Amount To Host The Show!

Television reality show Bigg Boss has always been in the limelight. While Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 is in the making, Kamal Haasan is already hosting the Tamil version of Bigg Boss. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu, which will be hosted by Junior NTR, was launched recently. For the first time, NTR Jr is all set to turn TV host for Bigg Boss Telugu. The popular reality show will be aired on Star MAA from 16 July.

Well, ever since NTR JR took up the hosting, there has been a lot of speculations about why the actor decided to take up the shot as a host. Speaking about the same at the official launch of the show, NTR said, “I love taking up new challenges. I never thought I was going to host a show, and I have no clue how to host a TV show. But when I was approached for Bigg Boss show, I didn’t think twice before saying ‘yes’ to it. The show is extremely popular all over the world and I think everyone has a strong opinion about it, and I am excited to be associated with it. I found the format of the show quite intriguing. I’m a huge fan of Charlie’s Angels; however, we never know who Charlie is. We just hear a voice, which is similar to what Bigg Boss is. I believe that all of us have the urge to know more about a person and in the social media era, it’s become all the easier. In the past, it used to take us a long time to get to know someone and it’s no longer the case. Bigg Boss gives us that opportunity and also to each of the contestants since they have to co-exist together without access to external communication like mobile phones or the internet or even newspapers.”

There have been talks about NTR being paid Rs 50 lakhs per episode and according to 12 episodes, the total amount would be Rs 6 crore per season. And the makers of the show are planning to make three seasons with the actor, which will pocket him a huge amount at the end. However, when asked about it, the actor refused to reveal anything.

NTR said, “They have paid me enough. Honestly, I didn’t worry much about remuneration. I was more excited about the challenge.”

During the launch event, the ‘Janatha Garage’ actor also confessed that how he wasn’t aware of how Salman Khan, who is hosting the Hindi version of the show, was not Bigg Boss himself. He also revealed that he was introduced to the show by his cousin.

“I didn’t really follow the show in Hindi, so there is no question of emulating Salman Khan. I’m approaching the show with a clean slate and I’m just going to be a bridge between the contestants and Bigg Boss. I want to create an identity of my own as a host and I don’t think it’s going to be a cake-walk for me. Besides, I don’t believe in preparation. We might plan a million things, but until the right moment comes, we really wouldn’t know what to do. I’m hoping that I’ll tap into my fun side while hosting the show. There’s a misconception that Bigg Boss is a serious show, which is not the case. We don’t have to be negative either, but I can’t really predict what’s going to happen on the show,” NTR confessed, adding, “My cousin is thrilled that I’m going to host the show (laughs).”

Bigg Boss Telugu will see 12 celebrities locked up in one house for 70 days. As per media reports, actors Posani Krishna Murali and Tejaswi Madivada are part of the show. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Watch the promo here: