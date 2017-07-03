Kapil Sharma Makes The Birthday Special For Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh celebrates her birthday on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma has been having a really tough time managing a good content for his show. But now with Bharti Singh’s entry and Chandan Prabhakar back on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, it is being hoped that Kapil’s show will be back in the top position of the TRP charts.

Earlier, there were reports that Bharti had some argument on the sets of the show and hence she had cancelled the shoot. But the comedienne herself had rubbished all such reports by posting a picture of herself with Kapil Sharma via her Instagram handle.

It is Bharti’s birthday today as the comedienne turns 32 years old. She has shared another picture from the sets of TKSS where she can be seen celebrating her special day with everyone. In the snap, comedy king Kapil Sharma can be seen feeding Bharti with her birthday cake.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Sharing the picture with blow kiss emojis, she has captioned it as, “Amidst all rumours about @Kapilsharma and my heated arguments, I had the best start to my birthday while shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show. Thank you Kapil bhai & team.”

Amidst all rumours about @Kapilsharma and my heated arguments, I had the best start to my birthday while shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show. Thank you Kapil bhai & team.😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Jul 3, 2017 at 4:37am PDT

Comedian Krushna Abhishek also wished her a happy birthday posting a picture with the caption, “Happy birthday to my fav bharti. Love her n respect her a lot one of the bestest person I knw in my life. Love u bharti keep rocking n making all proud”

We wish Bharti Singh a very happy birthday!