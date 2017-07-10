The Bold Actress Kamya Panjabi Goes Bold Again For Lipstick Under My Burkha , Deletes The Picture Later

Popular tv actress Kamya Punjabi who is currently seen in the show ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ recently posted a picture of her bare back to show her support to the ongoing #LipstickRebellion.

#LipstickRebellion is how the actors are participating in the promotions of Ekta Kapoor’s movie Lipstick Under My Burkha on Instagram. Many female actors including Divyanka Tripathi, Aditi Bhatia, Anita Hassanandani have come out with bold captions with their lipsticks to show their support.

Kamya Panjabi, a proud single mother and a strong independent woman has always managed to stay in the news for being her bold self. She made it to the headlines yet again for posting a topless bare-back picture of herself with her lipstick placed right as her middle finger as a part of the challenge along with an equally bold and fierce caption that said:

“They Said that don’t be that woman …The that other woman..the divorced woman .. the single mother woman .. But I am that woman ..Every time I put in my lipstick on, I smile. because I am being true to myself . Whether the world agrees or not I have made my own don’t.. Don’t you…”

Kamya seemed to have poured her heart out in the caption. However, the picture was deleted in a while leaving us wonder Why. It is not that easy to be a rebel and a lady at the same time after all.

Kamya Panjabi recently won the Best actor in a negative role for her television show Shakti-Astitva ke Ehsaas ki. She has also been working on a short film that accounts the life of the late television actress and her best friend, Pratyusha Banerjee.

