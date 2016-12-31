Breaking Bigg Boss 10 Eviction: Monalisa, Gaurav Chopra Or VJ Bani- Guess Who Gets Evicted!

Three contestants Gaurav Chopra, VJ Bani and Monalisa are nominated for this week’s eviction. Amid all the drama and tension, Salman Khan announced the eviction of this week and it’s surprising. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, this week’s eviction is surprising and was unexpected for the housemates too.

The New Year special episode of Bigg Boss 10 is going to be entertaining like never before as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza’s star cast will be appearing on the show to lighten up the mood of the contestants. The Comedians Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh Sudesh Lehri, and former Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna will be seen joining star host Salman Khan to ring in New Year with the contestants. The celebration inside the house have already begun and is going to be a fun-filled new year night for the Bigg Boss 10 contestants.

Well, amid all the fun and entertainment, not to be forgotten that three contestants, Gaurav Chopra, Monalisa and VJ Bani are nominated for the eviction. The sword of evictions was hanging on the nominated contestants and we EXCLUSIVELY reveal who has walked out of the house this week.