Breaking Bigg Boss 10: This Finalist Has Just Quit The Show With Whopping Amount!

Finally, the shooting for Bigg Boss 10 grand finale has begun. Top 4 finalists Lopamudra Raut, VJ Bani, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi have finally geared for the grand finale that will take place tomorrow on January 29. The contestants have faced many ups and downs and had one rollercoaster journey in the maddening world of Bigg Boss. Nevertheless, all the 4 contestants have come a long way but only one will take away the trophy of season 10.

While you are waiting to catch who will be the winner of the show, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Manu Punjabi has walked out of the finale race by taking Rs 10 Lakh. Yes, you read that right! Our source from the sets just revealed us that Manu Punjabi has quit the show after Bigg Boss gave all the 4 finalists an opportunity to walk away with Rs 10 Lakhs bag if they are not sure about winning the title of Bigg Boss 10.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

Also, as per our source, Manu Punjabi has actually received less votes than Lopamudra Raut, Manveer Gurjar, and VJ Bani. We think, Manu made a right decision and surely everyone at this stage of the game is a winner. With just a few hours left, who do you think will win Bigg Boss 10 trophy? Share your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema for more Exclusive updates from Bigg Boss 10 grand finale!