Breaking Bigg Boss 11: Frustrated Vikas Gupta Runs Away From The House!

Bigg Boss 11 is taking shocking twists and turns with each passing day. The housemates of this season are leaving no stone unturned to create ruckus inside the house. As we saw in the last episodes, Salman Khan slammed Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Zubair Khan for their unacceptable behaviour with the other contestants of the show. We all know violence is not accepted inside Bigg Boss house and so, Priyank was thrown out of the house for hitting Akash.

Two contestants’ journey has already come to end on Bigg Boss 11 after the first week. The first was Zubair Khan (as per weekly eviction procedure) and the other was former Splitsvilla contestant Priyank Sharma (who was thrown out of the house for hitting Akash Dadlani).

Before waving goodbye to the housemates during the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan had warned and advised all the housemates to entertain the audience instead of only fighting. Just when we started expecting that the contestants would get back on the right track, another shocking incident has taken place inside Bigg Boss 11 house.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta got into an ugly fight for some reason. The two got into an ugly fight, leaving housemates in a trauma. That’s not all; frustrated Vikas Gupta has now walked out of Bigg Boss 11 house. Yes, you read that right! He has already crossed the boundary and jumped onto the other side and into the outside world.

As per our source, one of the doors of Bigg Boss leading to exit was left open mistakenly by the makers of the show. Vikas came across the opened door and he immediately ran away.

Now let’s wait to know what action the makers of Bigg Boss will take against Vikas for breaking one of the biggest rules of the show. The question remains, will he be allowed to enter the house again?

This brand new twist in the Bigg Boss house has left all the inmates tongue-tied.

