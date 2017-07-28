Can You Guess Who Is This Actress In Disguise?

The 32 –year old actress Sanjeeda Sheikh can’t quite hide her pretty face and beautiful eyes but she tried her best.

Sanjeeda Sheikh shared her new look with her fans on her social media on Instagram. The actress is busy shooting for her TV show ‘Love Ka Hai Intezar’ that airs on Star Plus channel.

Sanjeeda explained about her new show, “My last show Ek Haseena Thi was a finite series and this show, Love Ka Hai Intezaar too has limited number of episodes. I personally am happy doing a finite series as I can’t play a single character for three years. Hats off to the actors who stay in a character for three four years and enjoy every moment of their character.“

The actress is seen in a red turban and mustache. She posted the picture saying, “Today is just a good day in disguise🤣🤣 🙈 #disguiselook”

CLICK NEXT TO SEE MORE PHOTOS

Today is just a good day in disguise🤣🤣 🙈 #disguiselook A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

The actress had worked in the TV industry from many years and won the dance show Nach Baliye 3 as well. She recently went on to state that she wouldn’t kiss anyone on screen, even if it means kissing her husband Aamir Ali.

The actress also addressed the no-kissing on screen clause saying, “Frankly , there is no such clause in my contract. But yes, I will not kiss anyone on screen, not even my husband Aamir. I didn’t ask the makers for any such clause but I did have a discussion with them on the topic,“

We wonder what new role will Sanjeeda Sheikh be seen in now.

Watch Video : Anupam Kher REACTS On Malishka Potholes BMC Song Controversy

❤️ A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

Listen to the rythm of the falling rain❤️ A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:51pm PDT

A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on Jul 23, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:23am PDT

@savvvyyyyyyy happyyyy bdayy my baby ❤️😘😘😘 A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on Jul 20, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:44am PDT