Chandan Prabhakar From The Kapil Sharma Show To Make His Directorial Debut With This Film!

Comedian Chandan Prabhakar is going a long way and is all set to make his directorial debut in the Punjabi film industry.

Comedian Chandan Prabhakar of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ adds a new feather to his cap. Yes, the comedian is all set to make his directorial debut with a Punjabi film to be produced by Yadu Production. The untitled film is said to be a Comedy – love story starring actress Sezal Sharma, who was last seen in Bollywood movie 31st October opposite Vir Das and Soha Ali Khan.

Yes, now Sezal has been signed by actor Chandan Prabhakar for his directorial debut in Punjabi. The actress will be playing a role of an Indo – Canadian girl and the plot revolves largely around her.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Sezal Sharma in a press statement said, “I’ve known Chandan for a while but everyone who knows Chandan will agree that in work related matters, he is quite a perfectionist. Through I was on his mind for this role, I had to give four auditions post which I got selected. I begin shooting for this film in August.”

Well, now that Chandan will start working on the film, we wonder if he would be able to give his time for Kapil’s show. Chandan Prabhakar became a saviour for Kapil Sharma and his show after he chose to make his comeback on the show. We think Chandan might not leave his childhood friend Kapil Sharma’s side despite stepping into the world of films. Let’s wait and watch.

Talking about Sejal’s other projects, the actress has two releases coming up this year, one of which is GPL, which got showcased in Cannes last year and is due to release in October.

Watch Video :Will Sunil Grover Join Kapil Sharma? Chandan Prabhakar REVEALS!