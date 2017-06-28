Chandramukhi Chautala Of FIR Aka Kavita Kaushik To Make A Comeback With A Psycho Thriller Show

Kavita Kaushik’s comeback show might be a psycho thriller!

The TV actress Kavita Kaushik is known for her amazing sense of timing when it comes to comedy. She is actually famous for her role of Chandramukhi Chautala in the SAB TV’s comedy show FIR.

It was 5 months back, when the actress tied a knot with Ronnit Biswas. And now she is planning for a comeback on the small screen.

But this time it is probably not going to be a comedy role as she is reportedly going to work in a psycho thriller.

SpotboyE has quoted a source saying, ”Kavita left a lasting impact on fans with comedy shows such as FIR and Tota Weds Maina. However, she was keen to experiment with another genre this time and the show in question came along.”

The source adds on saying, ”Kavita is soon going to shoot the pilot for the upcoming series. The show will air on Life OK and will be a finite series. If all goes well, the series will go on floors in August.”

However, when the actress was approached by the entertainment portal asking about her comeback, she replied by saying, ”I haven’t signed the show yet so can’t confirm.”

Kavita and Ronnit had a simple wedding as the two went to marry at a shrine near Kedarnath. Both of them are a devotee of Lord Shiva and Parvati and hence they chose the spot for their marriage.

Although, the pre-marriage rituals like haldi and mehendi were held in Mumbai itself and were attended by few of their friends like Bharti Singh, Sakshi Tanwar and Sayantani Ghosh.

