Dil Bole Oberoi To Go Off Air For This Reason?

The two shows are set to be combined and run for an hour to avoid two scripts and separate sets. But is this the only reason? Revelations below.

Dil Bole Oberoi is the spin-off show of Ishqbaaz which was aired on TV as an experiment by the makers. It was also to bring into focus the love lives of Omkara and Rudra. Recently, Dil Bole Oberoi completed 100 episodes. The reason for celebration changed into a sad affair when it was reported that the show will go off air. Now, the makers of the show have decided to merge both the shows and an episode of one hour will be aired instead of two shows.

As per reports, the channel is clubbing both the shows because the audience is missing watching the three brothers together. Also, due to multiple screenplays, the show is losing its essence. Hence, the makers have decided to merge both the shows. But, if rumors are to be believed, the main reason behind this is Nakuul Mehta who plays the role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in the show.

It has been reported that the actor is demanding Rs Two Lakhs to do episodes of both Dil Bole Oberoi and Ishqbaaz. A source told mid-day, “The channel will be combining the two shows and running it for an hour to avoid [the logistics of creating] two scripts and separate sets. This will also prevent actors from demanding more money.

Nakuul, who is an important part of both the shows, has been earning about Rs 80,000-85,000 per episode. But he asked for close to Rs 2 lakh to appear on both. Following suit, other actors have also started asking for a raise.”

When Nakuul was questioned about the same, he refused to talk about the pay raise. He said he was happy to see the merger. He said, “We are happy to have evolved from a half-hour show to an hour-long one. Personally, I’m happy to welcome my extended family back on our mother show. On a lighter note, this may give us a breather and a chance to take more than one loo break, considering we’ll have a larger workforce now.”

Whatever be the reasons for the clubbing of both the shows, fans are really excited to see the three brothers together on one show again. Cheers to seeing the bromance again and even Anika is back in the Oberoi house!

