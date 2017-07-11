Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla’s Dil Se Dil Tak In Trouble Yet Again

Dil Se Dil Tak crew was forced to call off the shoot on Sunday by a group of men.

Dil se Dil Tak is one of the most anticipated shows on television right now. It is to be aired on Colors Tv. The promos have created a buzz in the industry. But not only that, the controversies contribute to it too!

The show starring popular Uttaran actress Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla of Balika Vadhu fame and Jasmine Bhasin seems to be very well surrounded by controversies and trouble.

Be it Sidharth’s temper issues or Rashami’s Injury, the show has always managed to be in the news. Earlier, while shooting for an outdoor sequence, Rashami accidentally bumped into a moving car due to which she fell and injured her arm.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Recently, On last Sunday, Dil se Dil Tak was being shot at Mira Road when a group of about 25 people entered the sets and demanded the cameras be shut off and the shoot to be called off. The actors were asked o pack up and leave.

Apparently, According to CIINTA (cine and tv Artistes association) 2nd and 4th Sunday of every month are supposed to be a holiday for works and no shoots are to take place.

When the union members found out about the shoot happening on Sunday, they barged in and demanded to stop the proceedings.

Despite a thousand attempts by the production unit to convince them, they had their way out and the shoot was called off.