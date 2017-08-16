Divyanka Tripathi Does Not Want To Have A Daughter And The Reason Will Shock You!

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi tweeted that she hopes she has no daughters in a country like India

The rape of a 12-year old girl returning home after an Independence Day programme at knife point in Chandigarh has stunned everyone. The horrific news has shocked TV actress Divyanka Tripathi. She is also from Chandigarh after her marriage to co-star Vivek Dahiya.

In a series of tweets, the ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress shared her thoughts on the safety and security of the country. She was clearly furious over the news and vented via twitter.

The actress went on to address PM Narendra Modi about his ‘Beti Bachao’ campaign. Divyanka Dahiya then went on to tell that why should she get her daughter to hell where she won’t be safe from anything.

She tweeted, “I never prayed for a son but now I’m afraid to have a daughter. What will I tell her? Why did I bring to her to a living hell?””

क्या बेटी बचाओ? अब बेटी को बचाओ।

बेटे की चाहत नहीं,पर अब डरती हूँ बेटी पैदा करने से। क्या कहूँगी,क्यूँ उसे स्वर्ग से नर्क की दहशत में धकेला? — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

Divyanka Tripathi also attacked political parties for not taking actions against such crimes. She tweeted asking why was no punishment being given to crimes like these and where was the independence. “Why don’t we give gruesome punishments for gruesome crimes? Yet another rape! What independence are we talking about?”

Why don’t we give gruesome punishments for gruesome crimes? Yet another rape!What independence are we talking about? https://t.co/bw3CpD6hnc — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

Divyanka was the winner of the reality dance show ‘Nach Baliye 8’ and expressed how she feels women are unsafe in our country.

She tweeted that women should not vote because women aren’t important to the country. “Women must stop voting for any party as they are so unimportant for this nation! It’s a ‘No Woman’s Land’ or a #RapistsParadise we live in!”

Women must stop voting for any party as they are so unimportant for this nation! It’s a ‘No Woman’s Land’ or a #RapistsParadise we live in! — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

The telly actress tweeted that she believed in PM Modi and his efforts to curb this kind of crimes.

@narendramodi सर, ऐसी सज़ा गढ़िये इन महिलाभक्षियों के लिए कि औरतों को बुरी नज़र से देखने पर भी इन की रूह कांपे! आप पर भरोसा है, कुछ कीजिए। — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya plays a loving mother in the TV show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and looks like she is taking a stand for serious issues in real life as well. We are all in support for this fight for freedom!

