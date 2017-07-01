Ekta Kapoor Reveals Why Sakshi Tanwar-Ram Kapoor’s Intimate Scene In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Was A Mistake!

3 years after the show went off air from Indian Television, Bade Acche Lagte Hain’s producer Ekta Kapoor talks about the sole intimate scene of the show.

Ekta Kapoor has many television shows to her credit and often she is addressed as the Queen of Television. The shows that she has produced over the years have been successful and the Indian audience loves them.After her successful serial Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV, she is coming up with a spin-off show titled Kundali Bhagya on the same channel.

At the launch party of her new show in Delhi on Wednesday, the producer spoke about her several TV shows including Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She spoke about the reasons as to why she never shot an intimate scene after one in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Speaking about the lovemaking scene and TRPs, the producer said, “Before the lip lock scene we were rating 6 and 5 and suddenly after the scene, the show’s TRP went down to 2. However, the same episode on digital platform locked 10 lakh views. Showing the love making scene of Ram and Sakshi in Bade Acche Lagte Hain was my biggest mistake.”

When she was asked that whether her shows will have any intimate scenes, she said, “No, you can see my shows now. I won’t shoot them you can watch my recent shows we don’t do it because I know how embarrassed we get watching these scenes with our family. But it doesn’t mean something edgy is bad it’s just that you want to watch it separately.”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was aired for three successful years and ended in 2014. Ram and Sakshi became the most loved onscreen pair of small screen post their romance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The producer emphasized that TV and digital platform have a different audience and small screen audience will never accept bold and edgy content on TV.

Watch Video Ekta Kapoor’s Birthday Bash: Brother Tusshar Kapoor And Parents Arrive At The Party